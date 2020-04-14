Ramadan 2020: The Holy Month Of Islam Starts On 23 April
Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, will begin on 23 April this year. In the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim community keep fast for the full month of Ramadan. During this one month of fasting, the break for fast in the morning is known as Suhur and the evening meal is known as Iftar.
The time before the sunrise is for Suhur (morning break during Roja), whereas, after sunset, the time is for Iftar (evening break in Roja). After keeping fast for the whole day, during this time people have their meals.
Roza starts with the morning prayer Fajr Azan and after the sun sets, the Roza ends with the evening prayer Maghrib Ajan (Islamic Prayer).
Ramadan 2020 Date and Time
This year the holy month of Islam, Ramadan, starts on 23 April, which will run till 23 May. The festival of Eid is celebrated at the end of the month of Ramadan. This festival is also called Eid-ul-Fitr. This year, the festival of Eid will be celebrated on 24 May. However, the date of Eid also depends on the moon's sighting date.
The Three Ashras Of Ramadan
It is believed that Allah divided the month of Ramadan into three Ashras. The first Ashra is Rahmat, that reflects the mercy, Allah, the second is Maghfirah i.e. forgiveness of sins by Allah and the third Ashra reflects safety from the hell.
It is believed that Prophet Mohammad said that the month of Ramadan begins with mercy, in the middle there is forgiveness and in the end, there is protection from the fire of Hell.
