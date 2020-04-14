Ramadan 2020: The Holy Month Of Islam Starts On 23 April

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, will begin on 23 April this year. In the month of Ramadan, people of the Muslim community keep fast for the full month of Ramadan. During this one month of fasting, the break for fast in the morning is known as Suhur and the evening meal is known as Iftar.

The time before the sunrise is for Suhur (morning break during Roja), whereas, after sunset, the time is for Iftar (evening break in Roja). After keeping fast for the whole day, during this time people have their meals.

Roza starts with the morning prayer Fajr Azan and after the sun sets, the Roza ends with the evening prayer Maghrib Ajan (Islamic Prayer).