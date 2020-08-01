Raksha Bandhan 2020 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Timings
The festival of Raksha Bandhan holds great importance in the Hindu religion.
Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on 3 August this year. The festival of Rakhi holds great importance in the Hindu religion. It is a day of brothers and sisters and the beautiful bond that they share. As per the tradition, sisters tie rakhis on their brothers’ wrists on this day and in return the brothers give them their blessings and of course, gifts!
Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the day of full moon in the holy month of Sawan.
Raksha Bandhan 2020 Puja Vidhi
On the day of Raksha Bandhan, firstly decorate the Puja Thali. Keep all the things you would need like kumkum, rice, mustard seeds, deepak (a small lamp).
Apply the kumkum and rice on your brother’s forehead and tie a Rakhi on his right wrist. Now, perform his aarti and feed him something sweet.
The brother must touch his sister’s feet after the Rakhi ceremony if he is younger. After this, the brother gives her a gift as per her choice and his budget. In some families, if the brother is married, there is tradition of tying Rakhi to the sister-in-law as well. Several girls/women keep a fast on this occasion hoping for their brothers’ long and healthy lives.
Raksha Bandhan 2020 Shubh Muhurat Timings
Raksha Bandhan Thread Ceremony Time - 09:28 am to 09:26 pm
Aparahna Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 02:02 pm to 04:38 pm
Pradosh Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat - 07:13 pm to 09:26 pm
Purnima Tithi Begins - 09:28 pm on 2 August 2020
Purnima Tithi Ends - 09:28 pm on 3 August 2020
