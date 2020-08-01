Raksha Bandhan 2020 Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Timings

On the day of Raksha Bandhan, firstly decorate the Puja Thali. Keep all the things you would need like kumkum, rice, mustard seeds, deepak (a small lamp).

Apply the kumkum and rice on your brother’s forehead and tie a Rakhi on his right wrist. Now, perform his aarti and feed him something sweet.

The brother must touch his sister’s feet after the Rakhi ceremony if he is younger. After this, the brother gives her a gift as per her choice and his budget. In some families, if the brother is married, there is tradition of tying Rakhi to the sister-in-law as well. Several girls/women keep a fast on this occasion hoping for their brothers’ long and healthy lives.