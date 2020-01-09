Pongal 2020 in India: Date, Significance and How it is Celebrated

In the year 2020, the festival of Pongal will be celebrated from 15-18 January. This festival is especially observed and celebrated with great enthusiasm in south India, mostly in Tamil Nadu. Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival and is known by different names in various parts of the country.

This festival also marks Uttarayan, which indicates the Sun’s movement towards the north. This festival usually falls in the month of January when crops like rice, turmeric, and sugarcane are harvested. The word Pongal means ‘spilling over’ and hence on this festival people follow a tradition of boiling the rice in an earthen pot till it overflows. This festival is mostly observed in Tamil Nadu and is also referred to as ‘Thai Pongal’.