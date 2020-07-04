Lunar Eclipse Today: Date and Time to Watch Penumbral Eclipse
India will witness the eclipse from 5 July 8:73 am till 11:22 am.
The third and final penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on today, 5 July, starting 08:37 am . In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.
The eclipse today has also been dubbed as the “Thunder Moon”or “Buck Moon” since it coincides with the season when male deers loose their antlers.
The penumbral lunar eclipse or chandra grahan means that the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow. The next two lunar eclipses (also penumbral) of 2020 will be on 29-30 November.
Timing of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse in India
- Penumbral Eclipse starts on 5 July from 8:37 am
- Maximum Eclipse at 9:59 am
- Penumbral Eclipse ends at 11:22 am
When will the Next Eclipse Take Place?
Here is the list of Eclipse’s that will occur this year:
- 21 June: Solar eclipse
- 5 July: Lunar eclipse
- 29-30 November: Lunar eclipse
- 14 December: Solar eclipse
