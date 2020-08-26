No Documents Needed to Update Mobile Number, Other Info in Aadhaar
You only need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit any nearby Aadhaar centre to get the details updated.
Aadhaar cardholders can now update their mobile numbers and many other details by just visiting an Aadhaar Centre. No documents other than the Aadhaar card itself will need to be submitted.
According to the latest tweet by UIDAI, no document is required for updating photograph, biometrics (fingerprint and iris scan), gender, mobile number and email ID in Aadhaar. You only need to carry your Aadhaar card and visit any nearby Aadhaar centre to get the details updated.
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit unique number, which also serves as a valid proof and is an essential document for availing government subsidies.
