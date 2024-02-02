National Golden Retriever Day 2024: History, Significance & Fun Facts To Know

National Golden Retriever Day is celebrated on 3 February, every year. The day is dedicated to the Golden Retriever breed, one of the most popular dog breeds in the US. The day is celebrated to recognise the contributions of the Golden Retriever to the family and to encourage people to adopt the breed.

The history of the Golden Retriever dates back to Scotland in the 19th century. At the time, hunters used common hunting dogs to retrieve game (like ducks) over land and water.

However, the guns were not as effective at the time, and hunters were required to shoot from a much greater distance over swampy marshland. This led to the creation of a new breed called the Golden Retriever, which is an excellent retriever with a soft mouth and excellent fetching capabilities.