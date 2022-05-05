Mother's Day 2022: Fun Activities to do with Moms

International Mother's day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every May. This year International Mother's day will be celebrated on 8 May 2022. This day is celebrated to honor mothers and motherly bonds within the family.

But what can we do to make our mothers feel special? We all can give gifts and flowers every year but what our mothers really want is some quality time with their children. In this article, we will suggest some fun activities that can help you make the day more special for the moms out there.