Several countries like Australia, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and India celebrate the second Sunday of May as Mother’s Day. Ann Reeves Jarvis had first introduced the idea of dedicating a day to mothers in the United States in the year 1908. However, celebrating mothers and motherhood dates back to Greek and Roman civilizations.Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, Images and QuotesSome Funny wishes to make your Mom laugh her heart out:You’re a very special mom so I’d like to give you a very special gift. You can have either a hug or a million dollars, whichever you prefer. **BIG HUG!** Do I know you well, or what!?Mom, thanks for putting up with a spoiled, ungrateful, messy, bratty child like my sibling. Happy Mother’s Day!Don’t you think it’s funny that you’re still my mother? You deserve to have been promoted by now!