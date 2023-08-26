Saint Teresa of Kolkata, popularly known as Mother Teresa was an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun. She was the founder of the Missionaries of Charity. Mother Teresa dedicated her entire life to helping the poor, needy, sick, and orphans of society. She helped those people who were alone and needed care. She not only provided them with the basic necessities of life such as food, water, and shelter but also provided companionship. Mother Teresa gave everyone the love and care they deserved.
Everyone should note that Mother Teresa was born on 26 August 1910, in Skopje. Her selfless contribution and kind nature made her popular across the globe. She helped all the needy and poor people in society without giving a thought. Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. We will celebrate her 113th birth anniversary on 26 August 2023.
As we are gearing up to celebrate Mother Teresa's birth anniversary on Saturday, 26 August 2023, here are some famous quotes on love, compassion, and kindness you should remember. Share them with your friends and family and remember the saint on this day.
Mother Teresa Birth Anniversary: Popular Quotes
"Peace begins with a smile."
"Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love."
"If you judge people, you have no time to love them."
"Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless."
"Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier."
"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person."
"The greatest science in the world; in heaven and on earth; is love."
"The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread."
"I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples."
These are some of the most popular quotes by Saint Mother Teresa that you should remember. You can also celebrate her birth anniversary on Saturday, by helping the poor and needy people around you.
Spread as much love and kindness around you. Make sure that everyone around you is happy and grateful to have you in their lives.
