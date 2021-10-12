Maha Ashtami 2021: When is Kanya Pujan? Shubh Muhurat and Significance
Ashtami 2021 or more commonly known as Maha Ashtami and Durga Ashtami will be celebrated on 13 October.
Ashtami 2021 will fall on Wednesday, 13 October, marking the eighth day of Navratri 2021. It is also known as Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami and is one of the most auspicious days according to Hinduism.
On Ashtami, it is the Mahagauri form of Durga Mata that is worshiped and this day is celebrated across India with utmost love and reverence for Goddess Durga.
Ashtami Tithi begins at 09:47 PM on 12 October 2021 and ends at 08:07 PM on 13 October 2021.
Maha Ashtami 2021: Kanya Pujan
Kumari puja 2021 shall be celebrated on 13 October 2021 and is one of the significant rituals of Asthami. It is also known as Kanya Puja and Kumarika Puja. In this ritual, nine young girls below the age of ten are treated as Goddess Durga and worshiped ritualistically. After the puja, they are given a lavish feast and fed extravagant food. During Kumari Puja, each girl is worshipped with a dedicated Mantra as well.
This ritual is celebrated all across India and in many places, celebrated on all nine days of the Durga Navratri. In West Bengal, it is observed on Maha Ashtami while rest of the country usually celebrates it on Navami tithi.
Durga Ashtami 2021: Significance
One of Goddess Durga's most auspicious forms is the unmarried or the ‘Kumari’ form of Maa Durga, essentially because it is regarded as the basis of all creations in this universe. Kumari puja is also said to be one of the best mediums to offer prayers to Goddess Durga and gain her blessings because it is claimed that she feels the happiest when young girls are respected and honored.
How are Kumaris selected for Kumari Puja?
Various rules were laid down by ancient Hindu scriptures that one has to follow while selecting a Kumari as an incarnation of Goddess Durga. Young, unmarried girls usually aged between one to sixteen years who have a calm disposition, are healthy and free from any diseases and who are devoid of any emotions of anger, desire or greed are eligible to be the Kumari for Kumari Puja.
Maha Ashtami rituals also include Nabapatrika, Mahasnan and Sandhi Puja as major events too.
