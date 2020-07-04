Chandra Grahan 2020: How to Watch, Eclipse Live Streaming Options

The third penumbral lunar eclipse of 2020 is set to appear on today, 5 July, starting 08:37 am . In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, Earth, and the moon are imperfectly aligned, where the Earth blocks some of the sun’s light from reaching the Moon’s surface and covers all or a part of the Moon with its outer shadow, also known as the penumbra.

The eclipse today has also been dubbed as the “Thunder Moon”or “Buck Moon” since it coincides with the season when male deers loose their antlers. The eclipse also marks a special significance in North America as the United States will be celebrating its 244th year of Independence on the eclipse weekend on 4 July.

The penumbral lunar eclipse or chandra grahan means that the moon will travel through the faint penumbral portion of Earth’s shadow.

South/West Europe, much of Africa, much of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica will be able to witness the phenomenon. However, it may be difficult to see witness the eclipse in India since it will occur during the day.