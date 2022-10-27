Lunar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time, Duration, Visibility of Chandra Grahan in India

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and the Earth are in the same line on a full moon night. The earth is in the middle and its shadow falls on the moon, sometimes giving it a striking red colour. We will again witness a lunar eclipse next month, on 8 November 2022. This would be the second eclipse of the moon in the year 2022. The magnitude of the eclipse is expected to be 1.36.

The lunar eclipse in November 2022 will be a total eclipse, thus the moon will be covered fully by the Earth's shadow at the time of the maximum eclipse. The part of the Moon inside the umbral shadow will be illuminated by sunlight which will be refraction from the Earth's atmosphere.

Let's have a look at the date, time, duration, and rituals on the night of Chandra Grahan.