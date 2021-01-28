Lala Lajpat Rai’s Birth Anniversary: Quotes of ‘Punjab Kesari’
Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti: Born on 28 January 1865, he was popularly known as ‘Punjab Kesari’ or the ‘Lion of Punjab’.
Lala Lajpat Rai, one of the most prominent and inspirational leaders of India’s struggle for independence. He was born on 28 January 1865. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Lala Lajpat Rai Jayanti every year.
Popularly known as 'Punjab Kesari' or the 'Lion of Punjab', Lala Lajpat Rai was an outstanding leader, statesman, historian and educationist, distinguished editor, ardent social and religious reformer and powerful orator.
He was one of the three prominent leaders of the Congress’ who made up the trinity Lal-Bal-Pal (Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal).
Lala Lajpat Rai died a martyr while leading a demonstration against the Simon Commission in Lahore.
In this article we have curated some quotes and images of Lala Lajpat Rai.
Lala Lajpat Rai: Quotes
“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India.”Lala Lajpat Rai
“The government which attacks its own innocent subjects has no claim to be called a civilised government. Bear in mind, such a government does not survive long. I declare that the blows struck at me will be the last nails in the coffin of the British rule in India.”Lala Lajpat Rai
“If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants, food for the adults and education for all.”Lala Lajpat Rai
“A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits.”Lala Lajpat Rai
“Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory.”Lala Lajpat Rai
Lala Lajpat Rai: Images
