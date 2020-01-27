Indian Freedom Fighter Lala Lajpat Rai Biography, History & Facts

Lala Lajpat Rai occupies a prominent position in the Indian independence struggle. Lalaji was born on 28 January 1865 in a poor Vaishya family. He was called the “Lion of Punjab” and was also a great orator and a great patriot. Along with this, Lalaji was also associated with the Punjab National Bank and Lakshmi Insurance Company in the 1980s.

His name is associated with the sacrifice he made for the country. Lalaji remained popular for his activism and goodwill. He organised several meetings with his supporters and also established an orphanage.