Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Images, Wishes, Greetings & Quotes

Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna was born. It is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.

This year, the religious holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.

Devotees decorate their homes, temples and common public places, children dress up as different characters from mythological stories and act out instances from Krishna’s life. People keep a fast and prepare various types of delicacies on this auspicious occasion.

Being a day of celebration, it is the perfect time to send good wishes to your loved ones. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion.