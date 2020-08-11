Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2020: Images, Wishes, Greetings & Quotes
Here are some images, quotes and messages for you to send your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion.
Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is believed to be the day when Lord Krishna was born. It is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.
This year, the religious holiday will be celebrated on Wednesday, 12 August.
Devotees decorate their homes, temples and common public places, children dress up as different characters from mythological stories and act out instances from Krishna’s life. People keep a fast and prepare various types of delicacies on this auspicious occasion.
Being a day of celebration, it is the perfect time to send good wishes to your loved ones. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends, relatives on this auspicious occasion.
- “May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.”
- “On this Janmashtami, may all your wishes come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami! ”
- “May Lord Krishna come to your house this Janmashtami and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami!”
- “May you find all the delights of life and your all dreams come true. My best wishes will always be with you. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”
- “Whose laughter is subtle, who glows with lustre, who always attract people’s mind and the one who plays the melodious flute, I bow down to Lord Krishna. Happy Janmashtami!”
- “Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami. Wish you all the blessings of the Almighty, joy, prosperity and happiness in your life.”
