Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, History, and Significance

History

According to the Vrath Katha, there was a queen named Veerawati who deeply loved her husband. She also had seven brothers who loved her immensely. The story goes that one day Veerwati was visiting her home during Karwa Chauth while she was fasting for her husband's long life.

By evening, she began to feel a little faint and was eagerly waiting for the moon to come out so that she could eat something. Upon seeing her like this, her brothers could not bear to witness this and begged her to eat something. However, when she denied, they devised a plan to ease her misery.

One of her brothers climbed up a pipal tree and held up a sieve with a flame behind it. Their aim was to trick Veerawati into believing that the moon was out and that she could break her fast. Upon seeing the flame, the innocent Veerawati believed her brothers and broke the fast.

Unfortunately, the moment she did, the news of her husband's passing arrived within a few minutes. She began to cry when a goddess appeared in front of her and revealed that she had been tricked by her brothers. Veerawati promised to keep the fast with full devotion and begged the goddess to return her husband to life. This is when Yama, the Lord of Death saw her devotion and restored her husband's life.