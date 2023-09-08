International Literacy Day (ILD) is celebrated every year on 8 September. The day is dedicated to create awareness, and educate people about the significance of literacy for developing a literate, intellectual, and sustainable society.

Despite global efforts and measures to eradicate the illiteracy, literacy challenges and barriers still exist in our societies. Furthermore, climatic changes, health crises, and conflicts have exacerbated such challenges.

The main agenda of observing the International Literacy Day is not only to overcome the literacy challenges, but also make education accessible, inclusive, and peaceful.