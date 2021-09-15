International Day of Democracy 2021: History, Significance and Quotes
First International Day of Democracy was celebrated in the year 2008.
The International Day of Democracy also known as World Democracy Day is observed every year on 15 September. It is a day which highlights the importance of participation of all members for proper functioning of a democracy.
According to the United Nations (UN), the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.
"Democracy is as much a process as a goal, and only with the full participation of and support by the international community, national governing bodies, civil society and individuals, can the ideal of democracy be made into a reality to be enjoyed by everyone, everywhere," reads the official website of UN.
International Day of Democracy: History
According to Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), International Day of Democracy was established through a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2007. It further states that the first International Day of Democracy was observed by 46 national parliaments on 15 September 2008.
International Day of Democracy: Significance
One of the main aims of International Day of Democracy is to encourage governments to strengthen and consolidate democracy. Democracy is essential for the protection and effective realization of human rights. This day plays an important role in highlighting the important role of parliaments, and to celebrate their capacity and mandate to deliver on justice, peace, development and human rights.
International Day of Democracy: Quotes
"A healthy democracy requires a decent society; it requires that we are honorable, generous, tolerant and respectful."Charles W. Pickering
"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard."H. L. Mencken
"Where you see wrong or inequality or injustice, speak out, because this is your country. This is your democracy. Make it. Protect it. Pass it on."Thurgood Marshall
"All the ills of democracy can be cured by more democracy."Al Smith
