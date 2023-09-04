International Day of Charity is celebrated every year on 5th of September. The day has been established by the United Nations with an intention to promote and encourage charity and philanthropy across the globe. It also commemorates the death anniversary of Mother Teresa - a Noble Prize winner for her heroic acts of kindness, charity, and struggle against poverty.
The International Day of Charity provides a platform for charitable organizations to educate and aware people about the significant role of charity in eradicating poverty, promoting education, creating inclusive and resilient societies, and addressing plethora of humanitarian issues.
International Day of Charity Date
The International Day of Charity is celebrated every year on 5th of September. This year, the day will be observed on Tuesday, 5 September 2023.
International Day of Charity 2023 Theme
Every year, the theme of International Day of Charity is focused on eradicating all forms and dimensions of poverty. No specific theme of International Day of Charity has been announced yet.
History of International Day of Charity
The International Day of Charity was founded with an objective of encouraging NGOs, stakeholders, policymakers, and other charitable organizations to help all the poor people across the world through charitable acts.
5th September was chosen as the date for International Day of Charity to commemorate the death anniversary of Nobel Prize laureate Mother Teresa of Kolkata, India.
Mother Teresa is renowned for her charity, kindness, and amazing contribution in helping the destitute.
Significance of International Day of Charity
The significance of International Day of Charity includes the following:
To create awareness among people about the role of charitable organizations and NGOs in addressing humanitarian issues like poverty, lack of education, and more.
To encourage people to participate in charitable acts.
To build a nation that plays a critical role in promoting charity and philanthropy.
To commemorate, appreciate, and honor people like Mother Teresa who spent their entire lives to helping the poor and needy people.
To appreciate the emotions of solidarity, and convince people to help each other under all circumstances.
International Day of Charity Activities
Following are some of the International Day of Charity Activities, that will definitely make a change in the society.
1. To donate for charitable organizations, so that they can help the people in need.
2. Volunteer for NGO and charitable organizations, so that they can achieve their goals.
3. Collect clothes, books, money, and other items from your locality and then donate them to the poor people.
4. Organize charitable events and workshops.
5. Organize online and offline fundraising events for a specific cause.
6. Educate people about charity, and its importance in improving the lifestyle of needy people.
International Day of Charity: Famous and Inspirational Quotes by Mother Teresa
Here is the list of International Day of Charity Quotes 2023.
Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.
Every time you smile at someone, it is an action of love, a gift to that person, a beautiful thing.
The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved.
I prefer you to make mistakes in kindness than work miracles in unkindness.
I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.
The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.
I’m a little pencil in the hand of a writing God, who is sending a love letter to the world.
Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier.
Poverty was not created by God. It is we who have caused it, you and I through our egotism.
