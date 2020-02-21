How Can You Use Mobile Internet While Phone Is On Airplane Mode?
Do you know how to use your mobile internet while the mobile is on flight/airplane mode? When one’s phone is on flight mode it prevents the user from making or receiving any calls, while also preventing the user from using the internet. However, since internet is now a basic requirement, we’ll tell you how to use it on your phone even when the latter is on flight/airplane mode.
The user will first need to dial a number using their mobile phone. They can then use the internet after turning on a specific setting. Check out the steps given below:
How to Use Mobile Internet on Airplane Mode?
- First, switch to the flight mode setting on your android mobile phone.
- After this, dial (* # * # 4636 # * # *)
- As soon as you dial this number, you will see three options on the screen.
- Phone information1, Phone information2, Wifi information.
- If your phone has SIM card number 1 with internet data, then tap on phone information 1, otherwise, click on phone information 2.
- A new page will open up, where you will find that the button opposite the mobile radio power is switched off. Turn it on.
- You will see a button at the bottom. Clicking on it will throw up some options, including one to enable data connection.
- By clicking on it, the internet will start on your mobile.
Note: This method of using mobile internet on airplane mode can only be applied to android mobile phones.