Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Greetings and Images With Quotes

Hartalika Teej is being celebrated in India on 21 August. Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and keep a fast without consuming food or water. It is an auspicious day for women belonging to the Hindu community.

It is the perfect time to send texts and wish your loved ones a Happy Hartalika Teej 2020. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.