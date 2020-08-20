Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Greetings and Images With Quotes
Here are some images and quotes that you can send to your loved ones on Hartalika Teej.
Hartalika Teej is being celebrated in India on 21 August. Women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati on the occasion of Hartalika Teej and keep a fast without consuming food or water. It is an auspicious day for women belonging to the Hindu community.
It is the perfect time to send texts and wish your loved ones a Happy Hartalika Teej 2020. Here are some images, quotes, messages for you to send to your friends, relatives and peers on this auspicious occasion.
- “May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hartalika Teej!”
- “May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Hartalika Teej!”
- “Wishing your life be full of happiness, your days full of new experiences and your surroundings full of positivity. May Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati bless you with health and prosperity and protect you from evil. Happy Hartalika Teej!”
- “May Lord Shiva bless you with health and prosperity on the occasion of Hartalika Teej. May you and your partner get Goddess Parvati’s blessings. Wishing you a long and happy married life. Happy Hartalika Teej!”
