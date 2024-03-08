Happy Women's Day 2024 Wishes: Messages, Quotes, Images, and Posters on IWD

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March. The day is dedicated to highlight women's accomplishments, rights, equity, empowerment, and other issues. The theme of Women's Day 2024 is 'Invest in women: Accelerate Progress', which emphasizes the importance of creating a world where women feels respected, valued, and empowered.
On International Women's Day, we are reminded of the importance of never giving up on advancing social progress and gender equality. On this special occasion of Women's Day, we have curated a list of wishes, messages, quotes, images, posters, and greetings for you to share with all the incredible ladies in your life.
Happy Women's Day 2024: Wishes, Messages, and Greetings for Facebook and WhatsApp Status
Happy Women's Day to the best women in my life. You are my rock, my love, and my everything. Greetings of the Day!!!
Women are as powerful and as strong as men, so let's pledge to eradicate gender inequality from our society forever. Happy Women's Day 2024!
God has created each women with a special talent, and you my darling have got all the special talents. Happy Women's Day.
To all the amazing women out there, you are brave, fearless, strong, and resilient. Happy Women's Day 2024.
Women have been deprived of their basic rights from quite a long time now, it is the time to stand for the right, and support women. Greetings of Women's Day 2024.
Feminism is not about supporting women because they are already strong and don't need support, Feminism is about highlighting the unique talents and capabilities of women that society doesn't want to see. Happy Women's Day 2024.
A women is a mother, a sister, a daughter, a wife, a teacher, a doctor, in short give her any role and she will nail it. Women are simply the best!! Happy Women's Day 2024.
Happy are not just equal to men, they are above and beyond men. A women can do things that men can't even think of. Happy Women's Day!!
People who belittle women must know that if life exists on this planet, that's because women are playing their roles perfectly. Happy Women's Day!!
Happy Women's Day 2024: Images and Posters
Happy Women's Day 2024 Quotes for Inspiration and Motivation
Women’s rights is not only an abstraction, a cause; it is also a personal affair. It is not only about ‘us’; it is also about me and you. Just the two of us. [Toni Morrison].
They’ll tell you you’re too loud that you need to wait your turn; and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway. [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez].
If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it? [Malala Yousafzai].
Feminism has never been about getting a job for one woman. It’s about making life more fair for women everywhere. It’s not about a piece of the existing pie; there are too many of us for that. It’s about baking a new pie. [Gloria Steinem].
No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens. [Michelle Obama].
Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. [Emma Watson].
I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own. And I am not free as long as one person of color remains chained. [Audre Lorde].
As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it. [Sandra Day O’Connor].
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)