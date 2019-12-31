New Year Resolution 2020: 10 Most Common New Year Resolutions
The year 2019 is coming to an end and people are super excited for the New Year 2020 to begin. Most people make New Year resolutions every year and try to avoid doing things which they don't want to continue and also include those things which they want to add to their daily life routine.
But somehow, some of them fail to stand up to the resolutions they make for the year. A study from the Journal of Clinical Psychology says around 46% of the people who make New Year resolutions are successful.
Except for making new resolutions, some people just avoid it and try to focus on the goals which they want to achieve in the forthcoming year. According to the study in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, around 4% of the non-resolvers only tend to be successful in following the resolutions.
The 10 most common New Year resolutions a person can make for the upcoming year are mentioned down below.
10 Most Common New Year Resolutions for 2020
- To Overcome Laziness and Start Working Out: Procrastination out, fitness in. This is the mantra with which many would like to usher in their New Year .
- YOLO (You Only Live Once): People often get so involved in their professional and personal lives that they don't even get time to enjoy life. Hence, many make a New Year resolution to make the most of life.
- Save More Money: People sometimes spend their money on useless stuff and regret it afterwards. Therefore, they make a New Year resolution of spending their money wisely.
- Learn New Activities/Hobbies: People get bored with the monotonous life they lead, due to which they lose creativity. Therefore, these people make a New Year resolution to learn new activities, hobbies or different things in the upcoming year.
- Lose Weight: Around 5% of India’s population is affected by obesity which is gradually increasing and is also diagnosed in newborn kids. People in their normal lives are not able to maintain a healthy lifestyle due to workload and other reasons. Therefore, a common New Year resolution for many is to get fit.
- Avoid Bad Habits: In a population of more than 100 crores, many people get influenced by wrong habits such as cigarettes, alcohol, junk food etc. Therefore, among the most common New Year resolutions is to give up at least one habit they one feels is injurious to one’s well being.
- Travel: Amidst the fast-moving life, people mostly don't get time to travel and explore new places. Hence, travelling is also the most common New Year resolution among people.
- Eat Healthy Food: Quitting junk and unhygienic food is very important for people who want a healthy long life. People realise this after they are diagnosed with some infection or disease. So to maintain a healthy life, people most commonly make a New Year resolution of eating healthy and hygienic food.
- Spend More Time With Family: In the era of ruthless digitisation, children often avoid spending time with their family members and waste most of their time on social media apps and playing games. They regret it when they move out of their houses for further studies or jobs. Therefore, spending time with family is also a common New Year resolution.
- Get Organised: To organise one’s daily life better is a resolution many start off their new years with. Hence, getting organised is a common New Year resolution among most of the people to live a structured and well rounded lifestyle.
