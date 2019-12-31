New Year Resolution 2020: 10 Most Common New Year Resolutions

The year 2019 is coming to an end and people are super excited for the New Year 2020 to begin. Most people make New Year resolutions every year and try to avoid doing things which they don't want to continue and also include those things which they want to add to their daily life routine.

But somehow, some of them fail to stand up to the resolutions they make for the year. A study from the Journal of Clinical Psychology says around 46% of the people who make New Year resolutions are successful.

Except for making new resolutions, some people just avoid it and try to focus on the goals which they want to achieve in the forthcoming year. According to the study in the Journal of Clinical Psychology, around 4% of the non-resolvers only tend to be successful in following the resolutions.

The 10 most common New Year resolutions a person can make for the upcoming year are mentioned down below.