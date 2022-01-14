Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Greeting Cards
Here are some wishes, images, quotes, greetings for your loved ones on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival celebrated a day after Lohri. This year, it is being observed on 14 January 2022.
According to the Hindu calendar, it a very important day which marks the movement of the Sun from Dakshinayan (Southern Hemisphere) to Uttarayana (Northern Hemisphere).
As Lohri, Makar Sankranti also marks the end of harsh winters and beginning of harvest season. Pongal is also celebrated at the same time in Tamil Nadu.
People fly kites on this special occasion and spend time with their loved ones.
In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, quotes, and greetings which you can send to your friends, family and relatives or upload as WhatsApp status on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Makar Sankranti: Wishes, Images and Quotes for WhatsApp and Facebook
May this Makar Sankranti bring you peace, prosperity, and good harvest. Happy Makar Sankranti!
A very happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family. Hope you enjoy this beautiful occasion!
May this Makar Sankranti, god blesses you with good health and a lovely life ahead. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Best wishes for a happy and prosperous Makar Sankranti! Hope the Sun God fulfills all your wishes on this auspicious occasion.
Hope all your wishes come true on this auspicious day. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your family.
May this festival season brings sweet surprises and endless joy in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.