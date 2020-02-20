Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, Greetings and Messages

Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on 21 February this year across the country. Maha Shivratri is considered to be the most important of the 12 Shivratris that occur in a single year.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri fulfils the wishes of the devotees. Every month, Shivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. However, Shivratri that falls on Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month is called Maha Shivratri.

With the influx of social media, it is observed that people like greeting their loved ones on every festival by sending wishes, images, cards etc. through various social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp. Therefore, down below we have got some wishes and greetings for your conveyance.