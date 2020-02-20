Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes, Images, Cards, Greetings and Messages
Maha Shivratri is being celebrated on 21 February this year across the country. Maha Shivratri is considered to be the most important of the 12 Shivratris that occur in a single year.
It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri fulfils the wishes of the devotees. Every month, Shivratri is celebrated on Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha. However, Shivratri that falls on Krishna Chaturdashi of Falgun month is called Maha Shivratri.
With the influx of social media, it is observed that people like greeting their loved ones on every festival by sending wishes, images, cards etc. through various social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp. Therefore, down below we have got some wishes and greetings for your conveyance.
Maha Shivratri 2020 Wishes, Greetings, Images, Cards and Messages
“Om Namah Shivay! May the blessings of Lord Shiva remain with you throughout your life. Happy Maha Shivratri”
“May all your wishes come true and the blessings of God remain with you always. Happy Maha Shivratri!”
“May Shiva bless you with
good health, happiness and prosperity.
Om Namah Shivay!”
“Wishing you a very happy Maha Shivratri!
May the God grant all your wishes and
bless you, with everlasting happiness!”
