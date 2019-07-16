Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Quotes,Wishes, Greetings & Photos
Guru Purnima or Vyasa Purnima is one of the most auspicious days for Hindus, Jains as well as Buddhists. This day is dedicated to the Guru (teacher) – someone who removes darkness from his/her disciples’ lives. This day is celebrated by thanking the teachers for enlightening and by performing various rituals to show their significance in our lives.
It is believed that Lord Shiva became the first Guru on this day. Guru Purnima is of utmost importance for Buddhism as they believe that it was on this day that Lord Buddha gave his first sermon to the seven sages.
The day is also known as Vyasa Purnima as it is believed to be birth anniversary of Guru Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata.
People celebrate today by honouring their teachers and offering them Guru Dakshina.
Happy Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes, Images & Quotes
Today is the best day to pay tribute to your guru, on the auspicious day of guru Poornima, make an oath to your life to follow the steps of guru.
When it comes to teaching... You are the BEST. Happy Guru Purnima!
Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from. Wishes on Guru Purnima – Happy Guru Purnima!
