Happy Friendship Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends & Make Them Feel Special

Friendship Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August. This year, the Friendship Day falls on Sunday, 6 August 2023. The day is observed to appreciate and honor the precious bond called Friendship.
If you don't have friends, life could be somewhat boring. To make your relationship with friends stronger and longer-lasting, it is vital to recognise and appreciate their presence in your lives.
On the occasion of Friendship Day 2023, we have curated a list of quotes for you to share them with close friends to make them feel precious and loved.
Friendship Day 2023 Quotes To Share With Your Best Friends and Make Them Feel Loved
Things are never quite as scary when you've got a best friend. [Bill Watterson].
Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything. [Muhammad Ali].
"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me. [Henry Ford].
Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold the world together. [Woodrow Wilson].
The best mirror is an old friend. [George Herbert].
Remember that life's most valuable antiques are dear old friends. [H. Jackson Brown, Jr.].
"I still have friends from primary school. And my two best girlfriends are from secondary school. I don't have to explain anything to them. I don't have to apologize for anything. They know. There's no judgment in any way. [Emma Watson].
To friendship every burden's light. [Aesop].
Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend. [Sarah Dessen].
Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected. [Charles Lamb].
How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live 'em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give 'em. [Shel Silverstein].
One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about. We never needed best friend gear because I guess with real friends you don't have to make it official. It just is. [Mindy Kaling].
Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. [Ally Condie].
You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common. [Lyle Lovett].
A friend is one soul abiding in two bodies. [Aristotle].
Never leave a friend behind. Friends are all we have to get us through this life and they are the only things from this world that we could hope to see in the next. [Dean Koontz].
Friendship is a sheltering tree. [Samuel - Taylor Coleridge].
A true friend is for ever a friend. [George MacDonald].
"Your friends will know you better in the first minute you meet than your acquaintances will know you in a thousand years. [Richard Bach]
And what is a friend? More than a father, more than a brother: a traveling companion, with him, you can conquer the impossible, even if you must lose it later. Friendship marks a life even more deeply than love. Love risks degenerating into obsession, friendship is never anything but sharing. [Elie Wiesel].
