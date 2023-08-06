Happy Friendship Day Quotes To Share With Your Friends & Make Them Feel Special

Life is an ugly, awful place to not have a best friend. [Sarah Dessen].

Tis the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected. [Charles Lamb].

How much good inside a day? Depends how good you live 'em. How much love inside a friend? Depends how much you give 'em. [Shel Silverstein].

One friend with whom you have a lot in common is better than three with whom you struggle to find things to talk about. We never needed best friend gear because I guess with real friends you don't have to make it official. It just is. [Mindy Kaling].

Growing apart doesn't change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. [Ally Condie].

You don't have to have anything in common with people you've known since you were five. With old friends, you've got your whole life in common. [Lyle Lovett].