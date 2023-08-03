Happy Friendship Day 2023: 10 Best Ideas To Celebrate the Day With Your Friends

Friendship Day is observed every year on the first Sunday of August. Besides India, other countries like Bangladesh, Malaysia, USA, and UAE also recognize Friendship Day in the first week of August, on Sunday.

This year, Friendship Day falls on Sunday, 6 August 2023. The day is celebrated to appreciate and honor the importance of friends in our lives. Without friends, life would be boring and tasteless, therefore, Friendship Day is celebrated to appreciate the members of our extended family whom we call friends.

Do you want to make this Friendship Day Special for your friends? Check out our unique and best ideas below to make this Friendship Day a special and memorable one.