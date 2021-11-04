Happy Diwali 2021: Images, Cards, Wallpapers with Wishes and WhatsApp Status

Diwali, the festival of light, is celebrated every year on the Krishna Paksha of Kartik month of the Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it is being celebrated on Thursday, 4 November this year.

People celebrate this festival with their loved ones. Preparations for Diwali begins few days before the festival. People start by cleaning their home for the auspicious occasion. It is followed by decorations of the home. People decorate their homes using diyas, fairy lights, lamps and other decoratives. Traditional attires are worn on this auspicious occasions and people savour, and exchange sweets with their friends, family and relatives.

The main event of Diwali celebrations is Laxmi Puja (worship). Some devotees of Goddess Laxmi observe a fast on this day. Puja is usually performed after the sunset.