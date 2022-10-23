Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages, & WhatsApp Texts
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022: Take a look at some Chhoti Diwali wishes and greetings you can send to your family.
Chhoti Diwali, also spelt as Choti Diwali, is called Naraka Chaturdashi. This day is celebrated on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha during Kartik month. The festival is all set to be observed on Monday, 24 October, according to the Hindu calendar. It is important to note that Naraka Chaturdashi marks the triumph of good over evil. People celebrate this festival with lots of excitement and fervour. Chhoti Diwali 2022 will be celebrated grandly by Hindu devotees.
Everybody in India is gearing up to celebrate the festival of Diwali. They can't wait to celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2022 grandly. The festival of lights is one of the most important and vibrant festivals in the country. People wait an entire year to celebrate Diwali. They try to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones during the festive season.
As we are getting ready to celebrate Chhoti Diwali 2022, here are some wishes and messages you can send to your friends and family. Make the festival of lights special for them by sending them messages.
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022: Wishes
May the festival of lights fill your life with happiness, love, and joy. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali to you and your family. Enjoy this festive season to the fullest.
I pray to God so that you can forget all your worries and stress this Diwali. May you be blessed with prosperity and good luck. Happy Chhoti Diwali to you.
The festival of lights is here. May you and your family make lots of good memories together. My best wishes are with you. Happy Chhoti Diwali.
This Chhoti Diwali, may good triumph over evil. May you be blessed with happiness and joy. Here are my best wishes to you and your family. A very Happy Chhoti Diwali.
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2022: Images
