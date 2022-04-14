Happy Bohag Bihu: Wishes, Images, Posters, Quotes, and WhatsApp Statuses

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, is being celebrated on Thursday, 14 April 2022.

This festival is celebrated in the Indian state of Assam and it marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu is a harvest festival and also marks the arrival of spring. The same day is celebrated in different parts of India with different names, like Baisakhi in Punjab.