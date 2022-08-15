Happy 76th Independence Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Posters, Texts, and Greetings

Independence Day 2022 is all set to be celebrated on Monday, 15 August 2022, by citizens. Everyone is gearing up to celebrate the grand occasion with their loved ones. India will be completing its 75 years of independence from British rule, this Independence Day. It is a day to remember the brave martyrs who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. The day starts with the hoisting of the Indian National Flag followed by the other events.

The citizens of India are extremely excited to celebrate the 76th Independence Day 2022 on Monday. People will remember the brave freedom fighters on this day. The "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being observed in full swing by the citizens. The 76th Independence Day 2022 is going to be a grand affair.