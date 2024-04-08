Gudi Padwa 2024: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance & Rituals

Gudi Padwa is a significant Hindu festival in Maharashtra that marks the beginning of the New Year and the start of the harvest season. It is celebrated on the first day of Chaitra Month, which is known as the Marathi New Year.
The word Gudi means a flag or emblem of the Hindu Lord Brahma, while Padwa means the first day of the phase of the moon. Now, let's have a look at the date, time, shubh muhurat, history and significance of Gudi Padwa 2024.
Gudi Padwa 2024: Date and Time
This year, the festival of Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on 9 April 2024. According to Drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 11:50 pm on 8 April and conclude at 08:30 pm on 9 April 2024.
Gudi Padwa 2024: History
Gudi Padwa signifies the day Lord Brahma created the universe. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma also introduced days, weeks, months and years on this day. Meanwhile, another belief includes that King Shalivahana's victory is also celebrated on Gudi Padwa as the Gudi or flag was hoisted by his people when he returned to Paithan.
Gudi Padwa 2024: Significance & Rituals
The significance of Gudi Padwa is evident in the fact that it is also known as Samvatsar Padvo, indicating the beginning of the Harvest season in Maharashtra. This festival has a strong religious significance for many Marathi and Konkani Hindu people, and they celebrate it with great joy and happiness.
One of the most important aspects of Gudi Padwa celebrations in Maharashtra is the tying of a piece of fresh cloth around a five-foot-long bamboo stick. This practice is known as Gudi, and it is a symbol of victory and protection against evil. After tying the stick, people place it in a silver or bronze pot and pray. Following this, the prasad made of Neem leaves is consumed.
Another important tradition during Gudi Padwa celebrations is the eating of a delicious spread featuring Puran Poli and Shrikhand. This is a common occurrence in Maharashtra, where people come together from different parts of the state to celebrate the festival.
Gudi Padwa is a time of joy and celebration in Maharashtra. The people of the state come together from different parts of the state to celebrate this significant Hindu festival.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)