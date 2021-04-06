Google Doodle Asks People to ‘Wear a Mask’
The recent spike in the daily COVID-19 cases has made it important for all of us to follow the protocols.
The new Google Doodle uploaded on Tuesday, 6 April, urges people to wear a mask. It is titled ‘Wear a Mask. Save Lives'.
The doodle is made in a way that a portion of the letters of the word ‘Google’ is covered with masks. It is an attempt by the company to spread awareness about the importance of wearing a mask in the times of a pandemic. It reads, “Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives.”
The doodle description further provides a hyperlink to the necessary steps one needs to keep in mind to prevent the spread of the virus.
- Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.
- Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
- Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
- Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.
- Stay home if you feel unwell.
- If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.
