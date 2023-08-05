50+ Happy Friendship Day 2023 Wishes, Messages, WhatsApp & Facebook Status

Friendship Day will be celebrated tomorrow, 6 August 2023. Friendship Day in India is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year thus the date keeps changing every year. Friendship Day holds an important place in our lives because everyone has a friend in some or the other form.

There is no fun without friends, they make life easier, bearable, and worth living. Friends are our savior in disguise and we cannot be grateful enough for them. Friends will be the first ones to know our secrets, laugh at our deeds and wipe our tears when we are sad. And 6 August is the day to make our friends feel loved and we can do so by sharing quotes, wishes, messages, and WhatsApp Status for Friendship Day 2023.