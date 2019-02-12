There’s a Lot That I Have Worn Which I Will Not Recommend: Shahid
Video Editor: Veeru Krishnan Mohan
When it comes to styling tips, India turns to Bollywood. We follow our favourite actors for style inspiration all the time. At a Marks and Spencer’s launch of their new ‘Rethink’ line, The Quint caught up with Shahid Kapoor who was walking the ramp for the fashion brand.
Shahid has always been about giving in completely to the character. Remember his role as Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab or his role in Haider, you look at his styling and it does complete justice to what the character demands.
But what is Shahid like on a normal day when he is hanging out with friends? He says he lets his mood dictate what he will wear.
Shahid also said that there have been times when he wanted to steal outfits from his film set. “If I like something, I just pick it up,” he says and then tries to clarify that he pays for it later.
Is that stealing, now? No.
Loading...