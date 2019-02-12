There’s a Lot That I Have Worn Which I Will Not Recommend: Shahid

When it comes to styling tips, India turns to Bollywood. We follow our favourite actors for style inspiration all the time. At a Marks and Spencer’s launch of their new ‘Rethink’ line, The Quint caught up with Shahid Kapoor who was walking the ramp for the fashion brand.

Shahid has always been about giving in completely to the character. Remember his role as Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab or his role in Haider, you look at his styling and it does complete justice to what the character demands.