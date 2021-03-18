Designer Ruchika Sachdeva on Creating a Sustainable Clothing Line

This year, at Lakme Fashion Week's Spring-Summer 2021 edition, Sachdeva is getting a chance to showcase her designs. Her muse, Ananya Pandey will walk the ramp.

Ruchika Sachdeva's label Bodice is about comfort as much as it's about sustainability. The label is known for its minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs.

"After COVID, there's more and more awakening happening. People are questioning why we are in this situation. Luckily, more and more people are getting aligned with our value system. We pay attention to something as simple as a packaging also. We package our products with all that's left over from the fabric instead of what other luxury brands do by making boxes, etc," said Sachdeva in a chat with The Quint.