Designer Ruchika Sachdeva on Creating a Sustainable Clothing Line
“We try to pass down our values through everything we sell,” says Ruchika Sachdeva.
A lot has changed in the world since the past year. But does that reflect in the fashion choices we make? A recent report suggests that we create about 13 million tons of textile waste each year which can be reused or recycled. Today, most high street brands have started to add a sustainable line to their collections.
Ruchika Sachdeva, a Delhi-based designer, is taking small steps to bring about a change in the fashion space. She says her designs are all about comfort, no matter where you are and what you're doing.
This year, at Lakme Fashion Week's Spring-Summer 2021 edition, Sachdeva is getting a chance to showcase her designs. Her muse, Ananya Pandey will walk the ramp.
Ruchika Sachdeva's label Bodice is about comfort as much as it's about sustainability. The label is known for its minimal aesthetics and androgynous designs.
"After COVID, there's more and more awakening happening. People are questioning why we are in this situation. Luckily, more and more people are getting aligned with our value system. We pay attention to something as simple as a packaging also. We package our products with all that's left over from the fabric instead of what other luxury brands do by making boxes, etc," said Sachdeva in a chat with The Quint.
Most brands use chemical process in binding of fabrics for various designs. Ruchila Sachdeva says that her line might be costlier than the sustainable ones at high street fashion stores, but she's not competing with them. "We use cotton binding for all our clothes to avoid chemical process, and that takes a lot of time. All the polyester we use in our pieces is recycled. We like to tell our story and therefor educate our customers about this lifestyle of sustainability," says Ruchika.
Talking about the price range of her line of clothing, Sachdeva says that it's something you can pass down to people. "I like to think of our line as something that you wear, your sister wears and you pass it down to your kids. It's like thinking that you bought something worth Rs 5,000 and wore it some five times versus you buy something for Rs 50,000 and wear it for years and years. "
Ruchika Sachdeva's finale show will take place on 21 March in Mumbai at Lakme Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2021 edition.
