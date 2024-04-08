Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting 2024: When Will India Sight Shawwal Moon This Year?

Eid-ul-Fitr Moon Sighting Date in India: Eid-ul-Fitr also known as Eid-al-Fitr, Meethi Eid, Id-al-Fitr, and Ramadan Eid marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. It is an important and auspicious festival observed by all Muslims around the globe. Every year, Eid-al-Fitr immediately follows at the end of Ramadan, but the date varies. All Muslim festivals including Eid is based on the lunar calendar, therefore the date of Eid-al-Fitr is decided after the crescent moon sighting.

The sighting of the crescent moon is extremely important to determine the date of Eid. Different countries may witness Shawwal moon on different dates, therefore the Eid-al-Fitr date varies in many countries. Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of peace and celebration, and it is a time to come together as a community. Let us check out the date of Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in India and other countries below.