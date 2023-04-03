Easter 2023: Date, History, Significance And All You Need To Know
Easter will be celebrated on 9 April this year. Know why do Christians celebrate the festival
Easter 2023: As the weather begins to warm up, we understand that easter is approaching. The date of easter also changes every year and people wait for official exact date to begin the preparations. The Holy Week is an important time for Christians and it begins with the palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter.
During this occasion, Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion is considered as the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem. It is the time period from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified. St. Athanasius, bishop of Alexandria and St. Epiphanius of Constantia used the name Holy Week in the 4th century. Earlier, only Good Friday and Holy Saturday were observed as holy days but then Wednesday was added to the list on which Judas plotted to betray Jesus.
Let's know about the date, history, and significance of Easter 2023.
Easter 2023: Date & How is it Determined
Easter 2023 will be celebrated on 9 April 2023. Easter Sunday occurs six and a half weeks after Ash Wednesday, which makes up the 40 days of Lent. The reasons behind the ever-changing date is the phases of the moon, the vernal equinox, and the Gregorian calendar according to which the Easter date is determined each year.
Easter can occur anytime between 22 March to 25 April 2023. Easter always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon, the first full moon after the vernal equinox, which also signifies the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere.
Easter 2023: History
Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and it is the last day of the holy week. Know why do we celebrate the days of the Holy week.
Palm Sunday: commemorates the time when Jesus entered Jerusalem
Holy Thursday: commemorates the Last Supper and washing of feet
Good Friday: commemorates the day of Jesus' crucifixion and death
Easter Sunday: commemorates the resurrection of Jesus
Easter 2023: Significance
Easter is celebrated to remind the people of the sacrifices made by Jesus Christ. On this day, most Christians go to the church and pray in observance. People also follow the ritual of Easter eggs and other Christian traditions.
German Lutherans used the "Easter Hare" during the Easter season which was similar to Santa Claus' role during Christmas. It is the Easter rabbit who would gift baskets of toys and candies to good children the night before Easter.
