Dussehra 2020 Wishes: Vijayadashami Quotes, Images, and Greetings

Dussehra or Vijayadashami is a Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. It is celebrated every year on the tenth day of Ashvin of Karthik month (September and October respectively).

Vijayadashami indicates the end of Durga Puja, It is observed that Vijayadashami is celebrated differently in various parts of India. In the northern and western states, it is marked as the end of Ramlila and remembers God Rama’s victory over Ravana. People celebrate this festival by applying tika on their forehead, praying for good future and prosperity, and follow some religious rituals like burning of the sculpture of Ravana. Here are some quotes, images, wishes and greeting on this auspicious festival.