Chaitra Navratri 2020: Durga Ashtami Date and Auspicious Time
Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the bright fortnight of Ashtami tithi on the Shukla Paksha of Ashwina month. This year on Chaitra Navratri, this day will fall on Wednesday, 1 April. This day is considered important for the Hindu community as it is dedicated to worship Goddess Mahagauri.
This day falls on the eighth day of the nine-day celebration of Navratri. This year the first day of Chaitra Navratri or the Hindu new year was on 25 March and the celebration will end with Ram Navmi on 2 April 2020.
Chaitra Navratri Durga Ashtami Auspicious Time and Date
Chaitra, Shukla Ashtami
Begins - 03:49 am, 1 April
Ends - 03:40 am, 2 Apr
(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)
People worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day to find peace and endurance. Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth form out of the nine forms of Maa Durga. Sandhi puja is also observed in some parts of the country.
On this day 'Kanya Puja' is observed where young unmarried girls are invited to the home. It is believed that these unmarried women are considered as the energy of Maa Durga.
According to the rituals, these young women are welcomed into the house by washing their feet first, further they are fed with food and sweets and are honored with a small gift at the end.
