Chaitra Navratri 2020: Durga Ashtami Date and Auspicious Time

People worship Goddess Mahagauri on this day to find peace and endurance. Goddess Mahagauri is the eighth form out of the nine forms of Maa Durga. Sandhi puja is also observed in some parts of the country.

On this day 'Kanya Puja' is observed where young unmarried girls are invited to the home. It is believed that these unmarried women are considered as the energy of Maa Durga.

According to the rituals, these young women are welcomed into the house by washing their feet first, further they are fed with food and sweets and are honored with a small gift at the end.