Diwali 2020: Date, Significance & How it is Celebrated

On the day of Diwali, we celebrate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhaya. As per the legends, the eldest son of King Dasharatha had been banished to live in the forest for 14 years. He was accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita. It is believed that after defeating Ravana and rescuing Sita (she was kidnapped by Ravana), the three of them returned to Ayodhaya on completion of his banishment.

The day they returned was a dark new moon night i.e., Kartik Amavasya. The people of Ayodhaya were so happy to have their king back that they lit the diyas throughout the kingdom to express their joy.

Till this day, we celebrate Diwali by lighting up our houses and mark Lord Ram’s return. Diwali also symbolises the eradication of darkness and evil. It is a custom to clean houses, offices, houses ahead of Diwali and letting go of any garbage, darkness/ impurity from our surroundings. And how can we forget the crackers that are busted on this day to showcase happiness.