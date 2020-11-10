Diwali 2020: Date, Significance & How it is Celebrated
When is Diwali in 2020 and what’s the story behind its celebration.
Diwali or Dipawali is celebrated with great excitement in India. The festival is also popularly known as the festival of lights. Diwali can also be arguably called as one of the most elaborately celebrated festivals.
The houses are lit with fairy lights, decorated with diyas and people dress up in their best traditional attires to celebrate the day. Families come together to celebrate Diwali and worship idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day.
Diwali 2020: Date
This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Saturday, 14 November. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Amavasya or the new moon night in the month of Kartik.
People visit their friends and relatives on Diwali and present each other with chocolates, dry fruits, sweets and other gifts. Diwali brings with it the joy of togetherness and festivity.
Diwali 2020: Significance
On the day of Diwali, we celebrate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhaya. As per the legends, the eldest son of King Dasharatha had been banished to live in the forest for 14 years. He was accompanied by his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita. It is believed that after defeating Ravana and rescuing Sita (she was kidnapped by Ravana), the three of them returned to Ayodhaya on completion of his banishment.
The day they returned was a dark new moon night i.e., Kartik Amavasya. The people of Ayodhaya were so happy to have their king back that they lit the diyas throughout the kingdom to express their joy.
Till this day, we celebrate Diwali by lighting up our houses and mark Lord Ram’s return. Diwali also symbolises the eradication of darkness and evil. It is a custom to clean houses, offices, houses ahead of Diwali and letting go of any garbage, darkness/ impurity from our surroundings. And how can we forget the crackers that are busted on this day to showcase happiness.
