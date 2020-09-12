Delhi Ration Card List 2020: Eligibility and How to Apply Online

Delhi Ration cards are official documents issued by the Delhi government. They are provided to households that are eligible to buy subsidised grains through the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The ration cards are provided based on the total members in a family, and the category of one’s ration card determines a person’s entitlement to rationed goods.

Rations cards have historically been issued as printed booklets and contain details of the financial status of a family. State governments have only recently started digitising the documents. The switch to digital ration cards has not been done pan-India yet as the administration of these cards is handled by individual state governments.

The cards are primarily used when purchasing subsidised food (wheat, rice, sugar and kerosene.) The card details also provide an important proof of identity and residence of the individual and is commonly used as an identity proof when applying for making a domicile certificate, birth certificate, voter ID card etc.