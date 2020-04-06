Watch DD National on Your Phones or Laptops; Check Show Timings
DD National Show Timings, Channel number list and how to watch re-telecast shows without mobile internet.
DD National Show Timings, Channel number list and how to watch re-telecast shows without mobile internet. (Photo Courtesy: Altered by The Quint)

Watch DD National on Your Phones or Laptops; Check Show Timings

raghav goyal
Lifestyle

Doordarshan which was the first television service provider in India has returned with an all-time high viewership amid the coronavirus global epidemic. After PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on 24 March, people started demanding the re-telecast of the most popular shows in the 80s and 90s.

Ramayana and Mahabharata, the most popular shows among the audience got an approval from the central government for re-telecast. Not only this but other shows like Circus, Shaktimaan, Chanakya, Byomkesh Bakshi were also lined up for re-telecast on DD National and DD Bharti.

However, as people are stuck inside their homes amid the lockdown, some people don't have the facility to watch television or have a good internet connection. So here are the details of the re-telecast show timings, channel list, how to watch dd national shows without using much data and where to watch dd national shows online.

DD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2h

DTH ProviderChannel Number
Dish TVChannel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
Tata SkyChannel 114
Independent TVChannel 205
Airtel Digital TVChannel 148
Videocon D2HChannel 149
Sun Direct DTHChannel 310
DD Free DishChannel 1
d2hChannel 149
Cignal Digital TVChannel 171 (SD)

Shaktimaan, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Chanakya and Other Re-Telecast Show Timings

DD National Shows Show TimingsEpisodes Per Day
Shaktimaan1:00 PM1
Ramayaan 9 AM -10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM2
Mahabharat12 Noon and 7 PM2
Byomkesh Bakshi11:00 AM1
Circus8:00 PM1
Shriman Shrimati4:00 PM1
Buniyaad 5:00 PM1
Chanakya 10:00 PM1

How To Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Without Mobile Internet?

You can use a dongle device or WiFi to download the DD TV app from play store for Andoid users. People would need a dongle or a WiFi to stream all the episodes of any show which is being telecast on DD TV. The shows can be streamed directly on the smartphone or laptop of the user.

Where to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?

Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app.

