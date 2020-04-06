Watch DD National on Your Phones or Laptops; Check Show Timings

Doordarshan which was the first television service provider in India has returned with an all-time high viewership amid the coronavirus global epidemic. After PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on 24 March, people started demanding the re-telecast of the most popular shows in the 80s and 90s.

Ramayana and Mahabharata, the most popular shows among the audience got an approval from the central government for re-telecast. Not only this but other shows like Circus, Shaktimaan, Chanakya, Byomkesh Bakshi were also lined up for re-telecast on DD National and DD Bharti.

However, as people are stuck inside their homes amid the lockdown, some people don't have the facility to watch television or have a good internet connection. So here are the details of the re-telecast show timings, channel list, how to watch dd national shows without using much data and where to watch dd national shows online.