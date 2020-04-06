Watch DD National on Your Phones or Laptops; Check Show Timings
Doordarshan which was the first television service provider in India has returned with an all-time high viewership amid the coronavirus global epidemic. After PM Modi announced the nationwide lockdown on 24 March, people started demanding the re-telecast of the most popular shows in the 80s and 90s.
Ramayana and Mahabharata, the most popular shows among the audience got an approval from the central government for re-telecast. Not only this but other shows like Circus, Shaktimaan, Chanakya, Byomkesh Bakshi were also lined up for re-telecast on DD National and DD Bharti.
However, as people are stuck inside their homes amid the lockdown, some people don't have the facility to watch television or have a good internet connection. So here are the details of the re-telecast show timings, channel list, how to watch dd national shows without using much data and where to watch dd national shows online.
DD National Channel Number List For Tata Sky, Airtel, Videocon D2h
|DTH Provider
|Channel Number
|Dish TV
|Channel 193 (SD), 4030 (HD)
|Tata Sky
|Channel 114
|Independent TV
|Channel 205
|Airtel Digital TV
|Channel 148
|Videocon D2H
|Channel 149
|Sun Direct DTH
|Channel 310
|DD Free Dish
|Channel 1
|d2h
|Channel 149
|Cignal Digital TV
|Channel 171 (SD)
Shaktimaan, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Chanakya and Other Re-Telecast Show Timings
|DD National Shows
|Show Timings
|Episodes Per Day
|Shaktimaan
|1:00 PM
|1
|Ramayaan
|9 AM -10 AM and 9 PM to 10 PM
|2
|Mahabharat
|12 Noon and 7 PM
|2
|Byomkesh Bakshi
|11:00 AM
|1
|Circus
|8:00 PM
|1
|Shriman Shrimati
|4:00 PM
|1
|Buniyaad
|5:00 PM
|1
|Chanakya
|10:00 PM
|1
How To Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Without Mobile Internet?
You can use a dongle device or WiFi to download the DD TV app from play store for Andoid users. People would need a dongle or a WiFi to stream all the episodes of any show which is being telecast on DD TV. The shows can be streamed directly on the smartphone or laptop of the user.
Where to Watch DD National Re-Telecast Shows Online?
Apart from watching the re-telecast shows on TV, people can also watch it online by downloading the official app 'NewsOnAir'. The app is available on both App store and Play store for IOS and Android users. People can download it and access all the shows from the app.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
