Children's Day 2021: Speech and Essay in English for Students

Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas is celebrated every year in India on 14 November, birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's day because he was very fond of children. He once said that children are the future of the country, so they should be given love.

Children also reciprocated their affection for him and used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.