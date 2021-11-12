Children's Day 2021: Speech and Essay in English for Students
Here's how you can write an essay or speech on the occasion of Children's day.
Children's Day, also known as Bal Diwas is celebrated every year in India on 14 November, birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.
Nehru's birthday is celebrated as Children's day because he was very fond of children. He once said that children are the future of the country, so they should be given love.
Children also reciprocated their affection for him and used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.
Children's Day is celebrated in schools and other educational institutions around India. Essay writing, speech & elocution, drawing, dance and other similar events are organized to celebrate this day.
In this article, we have curated some topics for Children's Day essay and speech, and how to write them.
Speech and Essay Topics for Children's Day
Why is Children's Day celebrated?
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his love for Children.
Importance of education for children.
Chacha Nehru.
Why is Children's Day celebrated on Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday?
How to Write an Essay or Speech on Children's Day?
Begin with when is Children's Day.
Then mention that Children's Day is observed on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary.
Why is it celebrated on Pandit Nehru's birthday.
His fondness for children.
Write about the early life of Pandit Nehru.
Write briefly about his contribution towards Indian national movement and building of independent India.
You can conclude your essay by writing about how children used to love Jawaharlal Nehru a lot and used to call him 'Chacha Nehru'.
