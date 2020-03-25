Chaitra Navratri 2020: Greetings and Photos For Friends & Family
Chaitra Navratri, also known as Chaitra Sukhladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa in different parts of India, will begin on 25 March this year, on the Hindu New Year’s day. Navratri is considered to be an important occasion in Hinduism. During this time, devotees of Goddess Durga fast for nine days to please her.
This year, Chaitra Navratri starts on Wednesday, 25 March, and will end on 2 April. On this auspicious occasion, people greet each other by sending wishes, greetings, and images on various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.
Chaitra Navratri 2020 Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages
“May this Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the negativities that surround you and leave you with happiness and smiles. Happy Chaitra Navratri.”
“On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I want to send you warm greetings for a happy, healthy and blessed life.”
"May Maa Durga bring along a happy and peaceful life for you. Happy Chaitra Navratri."
“May this occasion of Chaitra Navratri bring new hopes, opportunities and challenges into your life to make it a prosperous one.”
