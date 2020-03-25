Chaitra Navratri 2020: Greetings and Photos For Friends & Family

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Chaitra Sukhladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa in different parts of India, will begin on 25 March this year, on the Hindu New Year’s day. Navratri is considered to be an important occasion in Hinduism. During this time, devotees of Goddess Durga fast for nine days to please her.

This year, Chaitra Navratri starts on Wednesday, 25 March, and will end on 2 April. On this auspicious occasion, people greet each other by sending wishes, greetings, and images on various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc.