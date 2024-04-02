Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start Date, Durga Ashtami & Navami Dates and Rituals

Chaitra Navratri 2024: Chaitra Navratri is celebrated by the Hindus from the first day of the Luni-Solar calendar. As the name suggests, it is a nine day event and this year it will be celebrated from 9 April 2024 to 17 April 2024. One should know that there are four Navratri celebration in a year, Chaitra Navratri being one of the important ones. Shardiya Navratri is also popularly observed across the country. During Navratri, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms and on the last day, people celebrate Ram Navmi which is another important Hindu festival.
The nine forms of Maa Durga are known as Navdurgas and they include: Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Skanda Mata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kaalratri, Maa Mahagauri and Maa Siddhidatri. Let's know the schedule and dates of worshipping the nine forms of Durga on Chaitra Navratri.
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Nine Days Of the Festival
9 April 2024 - Ghatasthapana Puja, Maa Shailputri, Red
10 April 2024 - Maa Brahmacharini, Dark Blue
11 April 2024 - Maa Chandraghanta, Yellow
12 April 2024 - Maa Kushmanda, Green
13 April 2024 - Skanda Mata, Grey
14 April 2024 - Maa Katyayani, Orange
15 April 2024 - Maha Saptami, Maa Kaalratri, White
16 April 2024 - Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja, Pink
17 April 2024 - Rama Navami, Sky Blue
Chaitra Navratri 2024: Significance & Rituals
During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Durga on different color and perform rituals and wear colorful clothes as per the form of Durga being worshipped that day.
Each day devotees perform special prayers and rituals. They observe fasts, worship Maa Durga, offer her food items prepared at home, and visit temples.
Few people perform the Puja on the nine days with grandeur by following a ritual of Ghatasthapana, where a Kalash is set up to symbolize Maa Durga's presence.
Each day one form of Goddess Durga is worshipped while the last two days- eighth and ninth day of the festival (Ashtami and Navami) is of utmost importance to the devotees when they worship young girls (on the eight day) and celebrate Ram Navami on the ninth day. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram when people offer prayers at temples, sing songs, and observe fast.
