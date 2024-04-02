Chaitra Navratri 2024: Start Date, Durga Ashtami & Navami Dates and Rituals

During the nine days of Chaitra Navratri, devotees worship the nine forms of Durga on different color and perform rituals and wear colorful clothes as per the form of Durga being worshipped that day.

Each day devotees perform special prayers and rituals. They observe fasts, worship Maa Durga, offer her food items prepared at home, and visit temples.

Few people perform the Puja on the nine days with grandeur by following a ritual of Ghatasthapana, where a Kalash is set up to symbolize Maa Durga's presence.

Each day one form of Goddess Durga is worshipped while the last two days- eighth and ninth day of the festival (Ashtami and Navami) is of utmost importance to the devotees when they worship young girls (on the eight day) and celebrate Ram Navami on the ninth day. Ram Navami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram when people offer prayers at temples, sing songs, and observe fast.