Central Excise Day Of India 2024: Date, Significance & History

Central Excise Day is celebrated in India on February 24 every year. This day is dedicated to the establishment of the Central Excise and Salt Act of 1944. The day was first observed in 1944, and it is celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to the country.

The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) is responsible for administering indirect taxes in India. The CBIC was established in the year 1944 to oversee the levy of central excise duties on goods and services produced or manufactured in India. The day is also dedicated to the officers of the CBIC who work tirelessly to ensure that the goods produced and consumed in India are of good quality and meet safety standards.