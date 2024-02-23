Central Excise Day Of India 2024: Date, Significance & History

Central Excise Day is celebrated in India on February 24 every year. This day is dedicated to the establishment of the Central Excise and Salt Act of 1944. The day was first observed in 1944, and it is celebrated to commemorate the contributions of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to the country.
The Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBIC) is responsible for administering indirect taxes in India. The CBIC was established in the year 1944 to oversee the levy of central excise duties on goods and services produced or manufactured in India. The day is also dedicated to the officers of the CBIC who work tirelessly to ensure that the goods produced and consumed in India are of good quality and meet safety standards.
Central Excise Day Of India 2024: History
The history of Central Excise Day can be traced back to 1944 when the Indian government approved the Central Excise and Salt Act. This act was a combination of 11 acts regarding excise duties, and it was passed to make changes in the law related to salt and central duties. On February 24, 1944, the Central Excise and Salt Act was passed, and Central Excise Day is celebrated to commemorate this legislation. In 1966, the act was renamed The Central Excise Act 1944, and Schedules 1 and 2 of the act were related to the values and rates of the duties.
Central Excise Day Of India 2024: Significance
The significance of celebrating Central Excise Day is to recognize the contributions of the CBIC and its officers to the country. The day also serves as a reminder to the citizens of the country to pay their taxes on time and contribute towards the development of the nation. The government is committed to improving the tax regime in India and making it more user-friendly. The Central Excise Day 2024 is an opportunity to step towards this goal.
The Central Excise Day 2024 will be celebrated grandly by the CBIC. The board has organized various events and programs to create awareness about the importance of paying taxes and the role of the excise department in the economy. The day will also be used to honor the contributions of the CBIC officers who work tirelessly to ensure that the goods produced and consumed in India are of good quality and meet safety standards.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)