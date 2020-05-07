Buddha Purnima, also known as Buddha Jayanti is the birth celebration of Lord Buddha. It is the most sacred Buddhist festival and commemorates Lord Buddha’s enlightenment and birth. This year Buddha Purnima is falling on Thursday, 7 May.The day is considered to be a holiday for most schools and offices. It is said that Lord Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal. He was born around the 5th or 6th century as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to a royal family. He began his quest for enlightenment after seeing the suffering human race.How do people celebrate the festival?People visit Buddhist temples and listen to monks chanting and reciting ancient verses. The temples also display a small statue of Buddha as a baby as he was born on this day. The statue is placed in a basin filled with water, which is decorated with beautiful flowers. People pour more water on the statue and it symbolises a pure and new beginning.Here are a few images that you can share with your loved ones on this occasion:Here are some quotes and wishes you can send to your loved ones:Let your spirit fill with non-violence & truth. Happy Buddha Purnima!May Lord Buddha destroy all sins and obstacles of your life, Happy Buddha PurnimaOn Buddha Purnima…. Wishing that peace and tranquility be by your side… Today and Always! Happy Buddha Purnima!All that we are is the result of what we have thought. Happy Buddha PurnimaEvery human being is the author of his own health or disease. Happy Buddha Purnima!May the teachings of Lord Buddha guide you always... Happy Buddha Purnima!Neither fire nor wind, birth nor death can erase our good deeds. Happy Buddha Purnima 2020Om Mani Padme Hum.. May Lord Buddha enlighten you on the path of love, peace and truth. Happy Buddha Purnima We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)