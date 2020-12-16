BPCL SBI Launch New Octane Card for Fuel Savings; Check Benefits

The State Bank of India on Tuesday, 15 December, launched the BPCL SBI Card Octane card in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPC), offering maximum savings to consumers who spend a significant amount on fuel.

The BPCL SBI Card Octane brings 25X reward points on spends for BPCL fuel and MAK Lubricants, Bharat Gas (LPG) spends (website and app only) and BPCL’s “In & Out’” convenience store spends.

The card offers 7.25 percent value back (including 1 percent surcharge waiver) on fuel and lubricant spends at BPCL fuel stations and 6.25 percent value back on Bharat Gas spends, it added.